Andy Couzens impressed with Leeds United defender Ben White

Former Leeds United player Andy Couzens was heavily impressed with the performance of Ben White against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Couzens took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Leeds managed a 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship clash.
Former Leeds midfielder Couzens was following the match, and the 44-year-old has showered heaps of praise on Ben White, who once again was brilliant against the Yorkshire outfit.
And Ben white what a great player he is looking better and better with every game he plays #mot #leeds #United
Brilliant signing from Leeds
White, who joined Leeds in the summer transfer window on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, has been outstanding for the club since he made his debut.
He has hardly made any mistakes and his consistency is really admirable. He has got better and better with every game and was brilliant against Wednesday as well.
The 22-year-old, who can also operate as a right-back, was arguably the best player on the pitch. White had a pass accuracy of 82.9%, won five headers, made three tackles, two interceptions and four clearances, during the game.