Andy Couzens and Simon Johnson react to Leeds win vs Aston Villa on Twitter

Former Leeds United players Andy Couzens and Simon Johnson took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the Whites won on Sunday.
Leeds earned a fantastic 3-2 win over Aston Villa in the Championship clash at Villa Park. Marcelo Bielsa’s side came from behind to earn a pulsating victory to stay top of the table, one point ahead of Norwich City.
Villa went 2-0 up at the break, thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Conor Hourihane.
However, Leeds showed great fighting spirit as they came from behind to secure all three points. Couzens was particularly impressed with the second half performance.
What a second half that was great performance top for Christmas roll on 2019 #mot
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) December 23, 2018
Simon Johnson also tweeted:
What a game…….It’s getting closer 😍😍😍😍 ⚽️ #LUFC #PromisedLand
— Simon Johnson (@SiJohnsonSJUS) December 23, 2018
It ay over till the fat lady sings 😂😂😂😂 Unlucky Villa #MOT #LUFC med mar Christmas that comeback has 👏🏽👏🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5wpXDtd0OK
— Simon Johnson (@SiJohnsonSJUS) December 23, 2018
Jack Clarke and Pontus Jansson scored in the second half to level the scoreline before Kemar Roofe scored deep into the stoppage time to earn all three points.
It was arguably one of their best performances of the season. More than the result, it is the manner of the victory that should galvanise the team, ahead of the busy festive schedule.