Andy Couzens and Ian Harte react to Leeds United win vs Wigan

Leeds United showed great fighting spirit to recover from being a goal behind to seal all three points against Wigan Athletic on Sunday.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side won 2-1 against the Latics, and with that result the Yorkshire club returned to the top of the Championship.
Former Leeds United player Andy Couzens took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He has hailed the victory as a “great performance”.
Great performance and result by Leeds today and we are back on top of the league as well happy sunday everyone #mot #leeds
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) November 4, 2018
Wigan scored early in the 6th minute of the match through Reece James’ fine curling free-kick. Leeds quickly restored parity when Pablo Hernandez tapped in from close range.
Just after the break, Leeds took the lead when Kemar Roofe capitalised on a defensive mix-up to put the ball in an empty net. It was his seventh goal of the season.
Another former Leeds United player Ian Harte took to Twitter to praise Roofe.
The Roofe is on 🔥 @roofe39 deserves a new @LUFC deal. Top of the table #leedsleedsleeds #mot
— Ian Harte (@ianharte23) November 4, 2018
Roofe, who joined the club in 2016, has been reportedly targeted by Premier League clubs Wolves and Crystal Palace.
Leeds managed 67% of possession, and attempted 12 shots during the match, according to BBC Sport.