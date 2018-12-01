Andy Couzens and Dominic Matteo react to Leeds United win vs Sheffield United

Leeds United earned a crucial victory in the Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United on Saturday in the Championship.
Pablo Hernandez capitalised on a horrible defensive error from Sheffield United to earn all three points for the Whites.
With this victory, Marcelo Bielsa’s side moved to the top of the Championship table after 20 games.
Hernandez scored the only goal in the derby in the 82nd minute when goalkeeper Dean Henderson made a horrible mistake. He miscued his pass out of defence straight to Jack Clarke, who squared up for Hernandez to tap in.
After the match, former Leeds United players Andy Couzens and Dominic Matteo took to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions.
We will take that top of the league!!! #mot #leeds
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) December 1, 2018
Brilliant result for @LUFC hard place to get a result, great team performance and spirt shown by the lads 👍⚽️
— Dominic Matteo (@Dominicmatteo21) December 1, 2018
United created some very good chances. Billy Sharp headed over a fine chance while Conor Washington’s acrobatic effort hit the woodwork in stoppage time.
Leeds had 44% of the possession, took 11 shots of which six were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.