Andy Carroll shares video clip of him mugging off Joelinton with sublime piece of skill in Newcastle United training

Newcastle United resume Premier League action with a visit to Aston Villa on Monday, and Steve Bruce’s men will hope to continue their impressive form having headed into the international break on the back of three wins and a draw in five league games.
In Brazil, all eyes will be on Joelinton and his Villa’s counterpart Wesley as both strikers come up against one another, and the Newcastle club-record signing will hope to come out tops.
As opposed to his compatriot’s four goals, the 23-year-old has scored just once in 12 Premier League appearances, and his starting berth could be under threat once Andy Carroll returns to full fitness.
The 30-year-old has come off the bench six times since returning to Saint James’ Park during the summer, but has impressed thus far and is expected to be involved in action at Villa Park.
Carroll showed he still got it recently in Newcastle training, producing a sublime piece of skill that floored Joelinton.
The striker shared the clip on his Instagram page: