Andy Carroll reacts to making second Newcastle United debut

Newcastle United played out a drab goalless draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday at Saint James’ Park, and the watching fans weren’t happy about it.
The Magpies had their chances but couldn’t make the most of them, and manager Steve Bruce has to find a way to get his men firing on all cylinders.
One of the few positives of the game was Andy Carroll’s second debut.
The English striker rejoined Newcastle on summer transfer deadline day after becoming a free agent upon his release from West Ham United.
Carroll left Tyneside for Liverpool in January 2011, spending one-and-half years with the Anfield outfit before linking with the Hammers.
The 30-year-old had been recovering and building up his fitness since an ankle surgery in April, and did sign a one-year incentivised contract with Newcastle, with an option to extend the deal for a second season.
He came off the bench to replace Jetro Willems on the 82nd minute to a massive standing ovation from the SJP faithful, and while he couldn’t inspire Newcastle to a win, he took to Instagram after the game to send this message to the fans:
Carroll will be looking to put his injury woes behind him during his second Newcastle stint, and it will be interesting to see if he can help Bruce’s side stay up at the end of the season.