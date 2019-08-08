Andy Carroll announces he has rejoined Newcastle United on Twitter

Newcastle United have re-signed English striker Andy Carroll on summer transfer deadline day.
The 30-year-old returns to Saint James Park eight years after leaving for Liverpool, and manager Steve Bruce will hope he turns out good.
Given his injury records, signing Carroll is a huge risk, but the move makes sense for both parties, as it will be low basic wage heavily incentivized with appearance and goal bonuses.
The former West Ham United striker looks delighted to have rejoined Newcastle, and did take to Twitter to announce his signing:
I’m Coming Home!! pic.twitter.com/aEwYeDO9ti
— Andy Carroll (@AndyTCarroll) August 8, 2019
Carroll was a hit with Newcastle fans during his first stint at SJP, scoring 31 goals in 80 league games over the course of five seasons.
The giant striker could only score six goals in 44 league games during three seasons with Liverpool, though, but he managed to register 33 goals in 126 Premier League games for the Hammers over the course of seven campaigns.
The Toons brought in Brazilian striker Joelinton from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for a club-record fee of £40 million, and Carroll will be expected to provide quality cover for him.