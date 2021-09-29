Andrey Rublev vs Brandon Nakashima live streaming, preview, and prediction

Andrey Rublev will square off with Brandon Nakashima in the round of 16 at the 2021 San Diego Open this week. Our tennis expert serves up the latest odds, a tip for the match, and details how to live stream and claim an exclusive promotion at bet365.

Andrey Rublev vs Brandon Nakashima Preview

Andrey Rublev has been impressive in 2021, with the Russian breaking into the top 10 and also winning several ATP 500s. The 23-year-old also put together a series of brilliant performances in Cincinnati, claiming a spectacular victory over Daniil Medvedev to reach the final of the prestigious competition before falling to Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

However, Rublev won’t be too happy with his performances in the Grand Slams this season. The Russian went out of the Australian open from the quarterfinals and also endured a disappointing first-round exit at Roland Garros. His Wimbledon campaign ended after a round of 16 defeat to Marton Fucsovics, while in the recent US Open, he couldn’t move past the third round after a loss to Frances Tiafoe.

Brandon Nakashima, meanwhile, will be looking to go far in San Diego after his victory over Italy’s Fabio Fognini this week. He lost the first set against the Italian but initiated a strong comeback to win the contest 6-7, 6-1, 7-5.

Nakashima hasn’t been very impressive since making back-to-back tour finals at Los Cabos and Atlanta. He suffered a three-set defeat against Denis Kudla in the round of 16 in Washington before also going out of the Cincinnati Masters from the first round.

The American tennis star saw off his fellow countryman John Isner in the first round at the US Open. However, he lost to Alex Molcan in the next round in a five-set thriller to end his campaign in New York.

Rublev and Nakashima haven’t come up against each other in past tournaments, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Brandon Nakashima Odds

Below are the latest odds on this match from bet365:

To Win Match

Rublev: 2/5

Nakashima: 2/1

Match Handicap

Rublev: -3.5 (1/1)

Nakashima: +3.5 (8/11)

Total Games

Rublev: O21.5 (6/4); U21.5 (15/8)

Nakashima: 023.5 (9/2); U23.5 (9/2)

Andrey Rublev vs Brandon Nakashima Prediction

Considering the recent performances and current rankings of the two players, Rublev seems the favourite to win the upcoming match in San Diego. However, Nakashima boasts a few weapons of his own and has the capability to spring a surprise in the tournament.

Expect a fairly close contest but for Rublev to win out.

