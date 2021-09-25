Andrew Mount Horse Racing Tips – Sunday September 26th

Andrew Mount’s horse racing betting tips column is available every day and looks at the best of this Sunday’s action. After more than 20 years in the industry, this broadcaster, journalist and tipster has a few successful systems up his sleeve. Andrew writes for the Racing Post, Weekender and Racing & Football Outlook, plus tips for GG.co.uk. Hear his insight and opinion on William Hill Radio and Racing Post TV where he’s a regular pundit. Andrew takes a stats driven approach and this produces betting systems that really work!

Andrew has picks from Epsom and Ffos Las. Check those out right here:

Epsom

4.25 – PIROUETTE DREAM (systems – sire Pivotal first-time blinkers & David Elsworth first-time blinkers)

Progeny of Pivotal have a good record in the first-time blinkers, winning 24 of their 110 starts in the past yen years (21.8% strike-rate) for a profit of £66.90 to a £1 level stake at SP.

PIROUETTE DREAM is the latest qualifier and it’s interesting to note that her trainer, David Elsworth, also does well with this headgear, scoring with eight of his 54 runners in the past 15 years (14.8%) for a profit of £65.25.

The filly has proved disappointing thus far but has been found a weak opportunity and could upset the forecast odds-on favourite Danville, whose form looks less than special.

Back Pirouette Dream at SBK

Ffos Las

2.40 – ARDANCE (system – sire Ardad with 2yo newcomers)

The sire Ardad has been responsible for a number of precocious juveniles and had we bet all of his offspring on their two-year-olds debuts we’d have won nine of our 46 bets (19.6% strike-rate) and made a huge profit of £171.83 to a £1 level stake at SP. David Menusier’s ARDANCE is the latest qualifier on this system.

Bet on Ardance at SBK

5.20 – SYMBOL OF HOPE (system – Ffos Las sprints pace & draw angle

Low-drawn hold-up horses have a good record in Ffos Las sprints, as they tend to go too fast in front and try to get to the rail which doesn’t help in the slightest.

Since the spring of 2016 had we simply bet all horses in Ffos Las sprints who were drawn in stall 4 or lower and who has been described as ‘held up’ in their latest outing we would have won 22 of our 113 bets (19.5% strike-rate) and made a profit of £42.30 to a £1 level stake at SP.

SYMBOL OF HOPE, who has changed hands for 8,000gns, since finishing down the field from a difficult draw at Beverley, could be worth chancing on his stable debut in the hope he adopts his usual patient tactics.

Back Symbol Of Hope at SBK

