Andrew Mount Horse Racing Tips – Monday September 27th

Andrew Mount’s horse racing betting tips column kicks off another week with five fancies for this Monday. Following 20 years plus in the industry, this broadcaster, journalist and tipster passes on gems of information. Andrew writes for the Racing Post, Weekender and Racing & Football Outlook, plus tips for GG.co.uk. He’s also a regular pundit on William Hill Radio and Racing Post TV. Andrew loves a stats driven approach and this produces profitable betting systems!

Sign up to SBK today and get a £20 risk free bet if the first wager loses through their refund bonus new customer offer.

Andrew has selections from Bath, Hamilton and Newcastle today, so get the lowdown on those below:

Bath

1.50 – MYSTICAL MUSIC (systems – Ralph Beckett first-time blinkers & Ralph Beckett second run in a nursery)

First-time blinkers is a profitable angle for Ralph Beckett-trained handicappers, with 18 winners from 77 runners in the past five years (23.4% strike-rate) for a profit of £78.72 to the usual £1 stake. His juveniles also do well when having their second start in a nursery handicap, with 15 if the 53 qualifiers scoring since 2013 for a profit of £40.58. MYSTICAL MUSIC fits both angles.

Back Mystical Music at SBK

4.00 – KENSTONE (system – Adrian Wintle local runners)

There are only two tracks within 50 miles of Adrian Wintle’s Gloucestershire base – Bath and Chepstow – and he excels at both. Had we simply backed his runners blind at these two venues we’d have won 18 of our 70 bets (25.7% strike-rate) and made a huge profit of £75.13 to a £1 level stake at SP (over 107% on turnover). He has three qualifiers today – Plansina (2.55), KENSTONE (4.00) and Blue Hero (4.30).

Plansina and Blue Hero are not certain to encounter the strong early gallop they need, so Kenstone looks the pick. He was only eighth of 13 over course and distance last time but he paid for chasing the very strong early gallop (the first six came from off the pace) and he did second best of those ridden prominently. With less pace pressure today, he can bounce back.

Bet on Kenstone at SBK

Hamilton

3.20 – END ZONE (system – Jockey Jane Elliott in small fields on turf)

Jane Elliott is a much-improved jockey this year and her mounts still tend to go off at bigger prices than they should. She seems much better on turf than the All-Weather and is especially astute when it comes to judging the pace in small field/tactical affairs. Since the start of the 2018 season, her record in turf races of nine or fewer runners stands at 42 winners from 263 bets (16%) for a profit of £68.60 to a £1 level stake at SP.

The expected number of winners based on their odds was less than 30. END ZONE wasn’t beaten far when seventh under a patient ride at Ayr last time and that race is already working out well, with the runner-up and third both scoring on their next outings and the fifth since finishing second by a nose. End Zone was a winner at Carlisle in May when last racing on ground softer than good and is 1lb lower today.

Back End Zone at SBK

Newcastle

4.55 – ARADENA (system – sire Helmet on Newcastle’s Tapeta surface, 2-3yos)

Younger progeny of Helmet have a good record on the All-Weather at Newcastle, winning 15 of their 114 starts (13.2%) for a profit of £19.70 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who recorded a top six finish on their latest outing were 18 from 66 (18.2%) for a profit of £25.20 and the fillies were six from 27 (22.2%) for a profit of £42.50. ARADENA clocked a fast time when third at Wolverhampton on her Tapeta debut 19 days ago and her patient running style is usually an asset here.

Bet on Aradena at SBK

8.30 – ORIENTAL LILY (system – AW speed angle)

The market looks to have overreacted to ORIENTAL LILY and her last-of-ten effort at Ayr on her latest start. The betting has failed to take into account the fast time she clocked when third here on her penultimate start. That Ayr run wasn’t as bad as it looked (the same one in which End Zone finished seventh – see 3.20 Hamilton aove), as her patient style was at a huge disadvantage. A strong gallop could see her bounce back tonight.

Back Oriental Lily at SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

Losing bet refunded up to the full bonus amount of £20. Deposit that much (or currency equivalent) as the first deposit in one go, because that is the minimum qualifying for this offer. Deposits through Neteller, PayPal, Skrill, or a virtual/prepaid card aren’t compatible with the promotion.

Rebated funds withdrawable after betting the qualifying deposit value (£20) or more on any combination of markets within the promotional period. These become forfeit if that condition isn’t met. All unused bonuses expire seven days after issue. This promotion is available to all new customers depositing with a debit card or via Trustly.

The SBK welcome offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, and shared computer. Promotion only available to users that sign up and deposit £20 after 00:00 on January 2nd 2020. This deal cannot be used in conjunction with any other new customer offer. SBK’s standard promotional T&Cs apply. To hold a betting account in the UK, the law requires customers to be aged 18+.