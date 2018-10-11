Andrea Radrizzani’s comments on Leeds United should excite the fans

Has Andrea Radrizzani dropped a major hint that Marcelo Bielsa will be in charge at Leeds even if the Whites fail to achieve promotion this season? Judging by his latest comments, it seems, yes.
Leeds United are flying high in the league under the Argentine. Although they have dropped their intensity a bit in recent games, they are still within touching distance of the top two.
The Whites are third in the Championship table and they are dreaming of promotion this season under the Argentine. Radrizzani is confident that Leeds are heading in the right direction and that they will achieve promotion to the Premier League in the near future.
The Leeds owner believes that the club have made tremendous progress since he took charge. He said that during the summer, the board felt that they needed to change the culture at the club, and he is happy to have achieved the objective.
“I think we have progressed in terms of everything – management, facilities and the sporting side is doing better,” the Leeds owner said as quoted by the Daily Mirror.
“So the big impression is that the club is catching up to be a modern club. Soon, if not this season then maybe next year, we will be ready to go in the right direction for promotion.
“After last year, I really wanted to have a manager to give us strong leadership, to be a catalyst for the whole club and the players. I thought we needed to change the culture of the entire club and very quickly he has achieved this objective, so I am very happy with that.”
Under Bielsa Leeds have played a nice brand of attacking football which has left the fans and the pundits drooling all over. They are a hard team to beat, and better results are expected once the key players return from injury after the international break.
Leeds fans will be excited to hear Radrizzani’s latest comments, and will appreciate the genuine effort he’s putting in to take the club forward. The Whites return to action after the international break when they take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.