Andrea Radrizzani sends message to Leeds United fans on Twitter

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has sent a positive message to all the Whites fans on social networking site Twitter after the Yorkshire club lost against Fulham.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.
Leeds have now gone two games without a win having managed a 3-3 draw against Cardiff City last weekend.
Radrizzani has urged the fans to support the team and has thanked them for their incredible support against Fulham. He seems positive and happy with the overall effort despite the setback.
Stand up and keep running @LUFC #together. Thank you all fans who travelled today to support the lads. Enjoy Christmas and we go again all together on Boxing Day! 💪💪💛💙 #leedsleedsleeds https://t.co/HEoY855O8L
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) December 21, 2019
Leeds find themselves second in the Championship table at the moment with 47 points from 23 matches, three points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.
The Yorkshire club are also nine points clear of third-placed Fulham, and they still have a healthy advantage in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.