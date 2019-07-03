Andrea Radrizzani sends message to Helder Costa as he joins Leeds United

Leeds United have signed Portuguese international forward Helder Costa from Wolverhampton Wanderers on an initial one-year loan deal – which will become a permanent transfer next summer.
The winger is manager Marcelo Bielsa’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Jack Harrison, Ben White and Liam McCarron earlier this week, and he is expected to help Leeds to Premier League promotion after leading Wolves to the top-flight a season ago.
Whites’ owner Andrea Radrizzani is happy to have sealed the deal for Costa, and has sent a message to the 25-year-old on Twitter:
Welcome @heldercosta_ obrigado thank you for joining our club and joining our race to EPL. Many thanks to @wolves Jeff Shi and players agents for their support to make this deal happening #mot https://t.co/qRDF5Vj0cE
The 2016-17 Wolves Player of the Season has signed a four-year contract with Leeds, and is without a doubt a massive addition to Bielsa’s attack.
Costa can also lead the line due to his versatility, and it will come as a huge boost to the Whites’ promotion ambitions.
He scored once and assisted two others in 25 Premier League games for Nuno Espirito Santo side last term.