Andrea Radrizzani says he could get tired of Leeds United if they don’t get promoted

Leeds United have grown in leaps and bounds since Andrea Radrizzani became owner in May 2017.
Since relegating in 2004, the Championship outfit have struggled to secure Premier League promotion, coming very close last season, only to lose the semi-finals of the play-offs to Derby County.
Leeds managed to retain the services of head coach Marcelo Bielsa after the heartbreak and will now look to mount a stronger challenge this term.
The Elland Road outfit are one of the favourites to secure top-flight promotion but failure to do so could prove disastrous to their ownership following the latest comments from Radrizzani.
When asked if he feels his long-term future is at Leeds, the 45-year-old replied:
“For sure, especially if we are in the Premier League. If we are not, then I think I can get tired of this league, but I am working very hard to get out of here (the Championship), together with the club and the players to get to where we deserve to be.”
Having invested that much over the last two years, Radrizzani expects Leeds to be in the Premier League already, and the Derby defeat definitely dealt him a huge blow.
It remains to be seen how he will react should Leeds fail to secure promotion again at the end of this season, but another heartbreak will definitely not go down well as it could see Bielsa leave.
Having picked up 20 points from 11 Championship games this term, though, trailing league leaders West Bromwich Albion by just two points, the Peacocks are on track to finishing the campaign in top-six again, but they will aim to finish in top-two in order to prevent another play-off disappointment.