Andrea Radrizzani reacts to Leeds win vs Stoke on Twitter

Leeds United maintained their unbeaten start to the season with yet another solid performance on Saturday in the Championship.
The Whites secured their fourth win in five Championship games so far after beating Stoke City 3-0 away from home.
It was a sheer dominant performance from the Whites from start to finish, and the scoreline could have easily been embarrassing for the home side.
After the game, Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani took to social networking site Twitter to express his reactions. He has hailed the fans as ‘amazing’ and has thanked them for their tremendous support.
Fans were amazing once again! Thank you everyone who made the trip to Stoke👏👏👏💛💙 https://t.co/22wPAScEC7
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) August 24, 2019
Stuart Dallas’ strike from a delicious pass from Pablo Hernandez gave Leeds the lead at the break.
After the interval, Ezgjan Alioski and Patrick Bamford scored for the Yorkshire club to leave the Potters at the bottom of the second tier, with a solitary point.
Leeds, who lost in the play-off semi-finals last season having missed out on automatic promotion, have once again made a bright start to the season. It remains to be seen whether they can carry on the momentum and secure their promotion to the Premier League this time around.