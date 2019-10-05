Andrea Radrizzani reacts to Leeds United’s defeat at Millwall

Leeds United suffered their third loss of the new Championship campaign at the hands of Millwall this evening, with Gaetano Berardi’s 14th-minute sending-off proving fatal.
The centre-back was adjudged to have fouled Tom Bradshaw in the box, and the hosts went into the lead after Jed Wallace converted from the spot.
Bradshaw doubled Millwall’s lead on the stroke of half-time, and despite Leeds’ best effort in the second-half – with Ezgjan Alioski halving the deficit few seconds after play restarted – the match ended 2-1.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side’s third defeat in their past six games saw them drop two places to fifth in the Championship table, and the red card definitely messed up the Argentine’s game plan.
It was Berardi’s seventh red card since his arrival at Elland Road – more than any other player in the English Football League in the same period of time – but not many agreed with the referee’s decision this time.
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani also disagrees with the call, and he reckons VAR would have helped the ref out.
Here is how he reacted to the incident and result on Twitter:
It s frustrating to see how many points we miss because of wrong decisions against us. We will fight hard and come back stronger …we can’t just wait for VAR to reach our goal . #MOT
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) October 5, 2019
While Alioski’s goal gave the visitors the chance for a comeback, they were unable to make the most of their chances, and will learn from it going forward.