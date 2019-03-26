Andrea Radrizzani reacts to Leeds u23 title win on Twitter

Leeds United owner Andre Radrizzani took to social networking site Twitter to congratulate the Leeds United under-23 side after their 2-0 win against Colchester on Monday. With that victory, they have clinched the Professional Development League North title.
Carlos Corberan’s side needed a victory to win the title after Burnley lost earlier in the day. They wrapped up the title with a couple of games left.
Ryan Edmondson, one of the brightest young talents in the club’s academy, scored on either side of the break to see the Whites earn a comfortable 2-0 victory. With that performance, he has further staked a claim for another chance in Marcelo Bielsa’s first team.
Leeds have paid serious attention to developing their academy ranks and they are now reaping the rewards. A lot of youngsters have impressed for the senior team, while a number of signings in the past couple of years have proved to be the key players for Leeds throughout the season.
After the match, Radrizzani took to Twitter to congratulate the team, and has pointed out that it is a positive sign for the future that the youngsters are doing so well.
The future is bright 💛💙💪💪 congratulations to @CarlosCorberan and all @LUFC U23 boys. Played well and deserve to win #COYB https://t.co/Us2tGfIfQU
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) March 25, 2019
