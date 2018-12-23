Andrea Radrizzani reacts to Kemar Roofe goal on Twitter after Leeds win vs Aston Villa

Leeds United came from behind to seal a 3-2 victory in a pulsating thriller against Aston Villa on Sunday in the Championship.
Villa went 2-0 up at the break at Villa Park, with goals coming from Tammy Abraham and Conor Hourihane.
However, the league leaders showed great fighting spirit and possibly promotion winning mentality, as they came from behind to secure all three points.
Jack Clarke, who came on in the second half, proved to be the catalyst as he sparked the comeback. Pontus Jansson scored yet again to level the tie.
However, it was the in-form striker Kemar Roofe who netted the winner deep into the stoppage time to earn Leeds the slender one-point lead over Norwich City at the top of the table.
Most importantly, it is the manner of the victory that should galvanise Marcelo Bielsa’s men.
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani took to social networking site Twitter to express Roofe’s goal.
Baaaaaaannnggggg @roofe39 💛💙
Leeds enjoyed 66% of possession and attempted 16 shots during the match.