Andrea Radrizzani reacts on Twitter to Leeds United third kit announcement

Leeds United have revealed their third kit for the 2018/19 season today.
The club’s owner and chairman, Andre Radrizzani, has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:
Just beautiful 💛💙 https://t.co/QxQhyyc8Ho
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) November 7, 2018
The new electric strip will be worn for the very first time when Leeds face West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday evening.
The new Leeds 2018/19 third kit is striking yellow in colour featuring a round neck and short sleeves with a blue and white stripe trim.
The front of the shirt features a club crest along with a bold blue 32Red logo and the distinctive Kappa-omini logo in the top left corner.
Also subtly embossed onto the front of the shirt in a vertical text pattern is the club motto ‘Marching on Together’.
The shorts are royal blue in colour featuring a club crest, yellow Kappa lettering and a Kappa-omini logo on both sides.
Leeds United find themselves top of the Championship table with 30 points from 16 games.