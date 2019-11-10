Andrea Radrizzani reacts on Twitter as Mateusz Klich pens new Leeds deal

Leeds United confirmed on their official website yesterday that midfielder Mateusz Klich has signed a new contract at Elland Road.
The 29-year-old has penned a four-and-a-half year deal with the Whites, which comes as a bit of a surprise. It means, Marcelo Bielsa considers him as a good enough player for the Premier League, as surely the club have considered the broader picture.
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:
👏👏👏💪 congrats @Cli5hy https://t.co/84LPFdkMB4
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) November 9, 2019
Klich joined the Yorkshire club in 2017 and has gradually grown into a popular figure among the Leeds fans.
He is an ever-present in Marcelo Bielsa’s team right now, and is vital to Leeds’ promotion bid to the Premiership.
The box-to-box midfielder was prolific with his scoring last season, but so far, he hasn’t reached the dizzy heights that many expected him to reach. Bielsa has recently expressed his concern that Klich hasn’t been at his best form this season, but he still fully deserves a new deal with the club.