Andrea Radrizzani reacts as Kalvin Phillips makes England debut

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips makes his debut for England tonight against Denmark in the Nations League, and it’s a huge feat for someone who has never played in the English Premier League.

The 24-year-old scored twice and assisted two others in 40 appearances for Leeds last term, helping them seal top-flight promotion following a 16-year absence, and his performances definitely caught the eyes of Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate.





Phillips is the first Leeds player to play for England since 2004, and Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani has reacted thus to the achievement on Twitter:

The Leeds star will look to impress against the Danes, and doing so will help hand him a huge morale boost ahead of his side’s Premier League opener against Liverpool on Saturday.

Phillips was close to leaving Elland Road last season for the top-flight after Aston Villa offered him the chance, but he chose to stay in the end and is surely happy with his decision after what has happened within the last 12 months.