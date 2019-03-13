Blog Competitions English Championship Andrea Radrizzani posts two word message on Twitter

13 March, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


Last night, Juventus came from behind in the first leg to win 3-2 against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzini posted a brilliant message on Twitter today. A photo caption of Juventus players celebrating a goal describes “quando ti dicono ‘hai visto il 3-0 di ieri cosa pensano gli altri’ which roughly translates to “when they say ‘you saw yesterday’s 3-0′ what others think”.

Below the picture was Leeds’ 3-0 scoreline against Reading. Radrizzani captioned this as “last night”.

Some Leeds United fans quickly responded to his tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table after earning a comfortable 3-0 victory against Reading on Tuesday night.

Former Leeds player Andy Couzens took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction. He tweeted:

As a result of this win, Leeds have leapfrogged Norwich to the summit with a performance of class and ruthlessness, as they move one step closer to achieving promotion to the Premier League.

