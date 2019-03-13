Andrea Radrizzani posts two word message on Twitter

Last night, Juventus came from behind in the first leg to win 3-2 against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo.
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzini posted a brilliant message on Twitter today. A photo caption of Juventus players celebrating a goal describes “quando ti dicono ‘hai visto il 3-0 di ieri cosa pensano gli altri’ which roughly translates to “when they say ‘you saw yesterday’s 3-0′ what others think”.
Below the picture was Leeds’ 3-0 scoreline against Reading. Radrizzani captioned this as “last night”.
Last night 💛💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/VBKN6uBGvK
Some Leeds United fans quickly responded to his tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:
But what about The Mighty Whites 😊
Leeds & Juve preseason friendly? I’m due a trip to Turin 😉
Year after anyway 😁
Bonucci and Dybala to Leeds?, please Andrea! 🙏🏻💛💙🤣
Open for a surprise
we should twin with them Andrea
So Leeds Utd V Juve pre season then? (;-)
Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table after earning a comfortable 3-0 victory against Reading on Tuesday night.
Former Leeds player Andy Couzens took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction. He tweeted:
As a result of this win, Leeds have leapfrogged Norwich to the summit with a performance of class and ruthlessness, as they move one step closer to achieving promotion to the Premier League.