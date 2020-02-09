Andrea Radrizzani posts message on Twitter after Leeds defeat vs Nottingham Forest

Leeds United suffered a massive blow in the race for promotion after they lost 2-0 against Nottingham Forest in the Championship at the City ground on Saturday.
Sammy Ameobi scored in the 31st minute to give Forest the lead. Leeds bossed possession throughout but they failed once again to take their chances.
The Reds, who looked more threatening, scored a second goal deep into stoppage time when Joe Lolley teed up Tyler Walker for a simple tap-in to seal all three points.
After the match, Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.
I understand your frustration but I have seen a big effort; credit to @NFFC defended very well and a great GK performance. We are second, 15 games to go, best result the Club has ever had since was relegated.. I believe in our players, manager and our loyal fans. Till the end MOT
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 8, 2020
ONE thing frustrate me more then any defeat.I have been like a fan like you, travelling and supporting my team since I was a student and no money. How can’t you support a team/club that have reached the best result of last 16 years!! being always in top 3 since Aug 2018. Nite💛💙
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 9, 2020
Many Leeds fans (predictably) weren’t impressed with the result after the defeat. Here are some of the selected responses from the Whites fans.
Hope you read this Andrea. Thanks for everything you do. You are appreciated. Just, go to bed please. Tweeting fans this stuff after 4 defeats in 5 isn't helping.
— Not Che Adams (@DirtyLeedsLeo) February 9, 2020
We support the club, we don’t support YOU! Your ego is ridiculous. You’ve sold our best players, not backed the best manager we’ve had in years, instead you cut corners, use loan signings and expect it to paper over the cracks. We had an 11pt lead and we’ve blown it. It’s on you.
— Le Shift (@BatesyV3) February 9, 2020
just go to bed mate
— 🧚♀️ (@laurinaaa_) February 9, 2020
Sometimes you just have to accept criticism+promise to work harder. Like after a loss, or many losses. Fans care about the club, are passionate+have every right to be critical. Not everyone can be philosophical. It doesn't mean that they're "wrong" and it helps no one to say that
— The Adelites 💛💙 (@theadelites) February 9, 2020
Whoever your social media representative is needs firing. Don't come on Twitter at stupid o clock taking on angry fans. They all care but most have been drinking to forget the result. Just no need to comment. Get your team to do the talking on the pitch. #MOT
— Adrian Hudson 💙💛 (@AdeHudson) February 9, 2020
Think you are misunderstanding fans they are concerned that we have dropped 12 point lead and we change nowt it’s the same 11 every game you put a lot more money in than me so u must be concerned as well if you get me #MoT
— Kenny Brown (@kennybrown1964) February 9, 2020
One thing that frustrates ME even more, is YOU selling our best defender and striker.
— Ykeel (@lufcbeerpig) February 9, 2020
Please shut up.
— Arj Singh (@singharj) February 9, 2020
Andrea, it's never a good look for an owner to be 'in the trenches' or 'at the coal face' with the fans. Delete your acount
— Matt Massarella-Gill (@3788MG) February 9, 2020
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now level on points with the third-placed Fulham who won against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Forest are now just one point behind Leeds who have now failed to score in four of their past five league matches, and have failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 league games.
Leeds enjoyed 70% of possession and attempted 13 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.