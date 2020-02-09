Blog Competitions English Championship Andrea Radrizzani posts message on Twitter after Leeds defeat vs Nottingham Forest

Leeds United suffered a massive blow in the race for promotion after they lost 2-0 against Nottingham Forest in the Championship at the City ground on Saturday.

Sammy Ameobi scored in the 31st minute to give Forest the lead. Leeds bossed possession throughout but they failed once again to take their chances.

The Reds, who looked more threatening, scored a second goal deep into stoppage time when Joe Lolley teed up Tyler Walker for a simple tap-in to seal all three points.

After the match, Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.

Many Leeds fans (predictably) weren’t impressed with the result after the defeat. Here are some of the selected responses from the Whites fans.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now level on points with the third-placed Fulham who won against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Forest are now just one point behind Leeds who have now failed to score in four of their past five league matches, and have failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 league games.

Leeds enjoyed 70% of possession and attempted 13 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.

