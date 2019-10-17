Andrea Radrizzani posts message on Twitter as Leeds celebrate 100 years

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has taken to social networking site Twitter to deliver a heartfelt and passionate message for the fans.
The iconic Yorkshire club is celebrating their 100th birthday today, and Radrizzani has said that it is a ‘special day to look at future with ambition’.
Leeds United have a rich and illustrious history, and the Whites are trying their best to get back to the Premier League at the end of the season.
🙌🙌🙏🙏 a special day to remember our trophies and our heroes; a special day to look at future with ambition to build foundation for more joyful days and trophies to remember #MOT https://t.co/ACHUdL9s61
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) October 17, 2019
Radrizzani has claimed in an interview that his future is at Elland Road, but also that he may grow tired of competing in the Championship.
The Leeds owner injected cash in the transfer pot since taking full ownership of the club in 2017-18. Under his regime, Leeds have gone from strength to strength – from a mid-table Championship club to play-off contenders to promotion hopefuls.
Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, but they are well equipped this time around. The Whites find themselves fifth in the table with 20 points after 11 games, two points behind league leaders West Brom.