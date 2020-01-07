Andrea Radrizzani posts message on Twitter after Leeds defeat vs Arsenal

Leeds United suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup third-round tie on Monday night at the Emirates Stadium.
After the match, Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. It was an inspired performance from the Yorkshire club and the Leeds owner felt they deserved more from the game. He has also thanked the away fans for their tremendous support.
Good to see a lot of old friends at Emirates. We deserved more, focus on next Saturday #MOT thank you again on all fans who travelled to london 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/MEBSNlwhkI
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) January 6, 2020
Leeds were impressive in the first half, and created as many as 15 chances. Patrick Bamford came close to scoring for the visitors after he hit the bar.
Arsenal dominated the second half and got the goal through Reiss Nelson in the 55th minute.
Leeds enjoyed 58% of possession and registered 18 shots of which they managed to keep six on target, according to BBC Sport.
While Leeds would have liked to progress further in the competition, an early exit means they can focus completely on the Championship.
Leeds are firm favourites to secure automatic promotion this season, and find themselves at the top of the Championship table. They face Sheffield Wednesday next in the Championship.