Andrea Radrizzani posts classy message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Hull City

Leeds United moved to the top of the Championship table after winning 1-0 against Hull City on Tuesday night away from home.
After the match, Leeds owner, Andrea Radrizzani took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.
He posted a classy message about Whites fan Toby Nye and dedicated the victory to the young boy.
These win is for you little hero 💛💙🙏🙏 #mot #family pic.twitter.com/mBrHcBh2v4
Nye, aged five, has been battling stage 4 Neuroblastoma since his 4th birthday. He has now also been diagnosed with a brain tumour.
His family has been backed by Leeds United. They even launched a campaign called ‘One Day For Toby’ that managed to raise the £200,000 needed to pay for the antibody treatment which was not available on the NHS, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Leeds United players also paid tribute to Nye by raising a shirt after the full-time whistle towards the away end that read ‘Stay Strong Toby’.
💙 we are Leeds and we are here for Toby whatever he needs and his fantastic Mum & Dad we are here for you. #StayStrong
Wow the lads are just brilliant
Fantastic, mad respect xxxxxxxx
Keep on fighting, Toby. Thoughts and prayers are with you!
Class act boss. #MOT
