Andrea Radrizzani hoping to tie Marcelo Bielsa down to a new deal

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is hoping to agree on a new deal with manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine manager has done a stellar job at Elland Road this season and his side are on course to finish in the top half of the Premier League this season.

Bielsa helped Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League last year and his side have gone from strength to strength over the last three years.

The Whites will be hoping to establish themselves as a Premier League club now and keeping Bielsa at the helm should be a top priority for them.

Radrizzani has revealed in an interview with L’Equipe that he enjoys a great working relationship with the Argentine manager and he believes that an agreement could be reached.

“I hope and believe it is possible,” he said.

“We are in discussions. There is a common will to keep going and so far we’ve always gotten along well. We support Marcelo in his work and I believe to be able to say that he is satisfied with his relationship with the club’s management. Hopefully, we can continue to work together.”

The Leeds owner has also confirmed that discussions are underway with the Argentine regarding a new deal and the fans will be delighted with the news.

Bielsa is adored at Elland Road and he has achieved cult status among the Leeds fans.

Radrizzani also claims that he wants to guide Leeds to European football in the coming years and there is no doubt that Bielsa will be crucial to his ambitions.

It remains to be seen whether the Argentine is willing to continue at Elland Road beyond this season.