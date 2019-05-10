Andrea Radrizzani has huge praises for Leeds players ahead of play-offs

Leeds United will be looking to finally return to the English Premier League by winning the Championship play-offs after an excellent campaign.
The Whites, led by the enigmatic Argentine manager Marco Bielsa missed out on automatic promotion after finishing the season in third position – six points off second-placed Sheffield United, and they now have to pip Derby County to a spot in the finals where they will meet either West Brom Albion or Aston Villa.
Leeds travel to Derby tomorrow for the first-leg of the play-offs’ semi-finals, and the club owner Andrea Radrizzani has shown how proud he is of the players in a brilliant heartwarming tweet.
So proud of the lads ! They worked so hard since July giving always everything. They play with heart and it’s huge 💛💙#alaw https://t.co/FiuzI41yBX
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) May 10, 2019
The Elland Road outfit last played top-flight football in 2004, and crowning a great campaign with promotion will be huge for the players and fans.
The two-legged clash with Frank Lampard’s side promises to be interesting after Bielsa landed in disciplinary hot-water for spying on the Rams ahead of their clash in January.
Leeds won 25, drew eight and lost 13 of their league games, but they would have achieved automatic promotion with a good finish to the campaign.
Three defeats and a draw in their last four games of the season proved costly in the end, and the team have to improve their form and leave Pride Park Stadium tomorrow with at least a draw in order to have a chance of getting to the final.