Andrea Radrizzani has a message for Izzy Brown on Twitter

Leeds United owner and chairman Andrea Radrizzani has more or less confirmed on social networking site Twitter that Izzy Brown will start for Leeds this weekend.
The Whites will face Middlesbrough in the championship clash today at the Riverside, and Brown is expected to feature for the Whites.
Leeds centre forward Patrick Bamford posted an Instagram message on Friday night (which he later deleted) about Brown’s initiation song in front of the rest of the United players at their hotel base ahead of their clash against Boro.
And now, Radrizzani has confirmed on Twitter that Brown will play against Boro.
…finally the time to sing for @izzyjaybrown welcome back 🙏🙏💛💙 your season starts tomorrow, all the best ! pic.twitter.com/nP0Vdyj3Hf
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 9, 2019
The Chelsea loanee arrived during the summer transfer window but a series of injuries prevented him from making his debut for the senior side.
The Yorkshire club had hoped he could make his return to action last month, but following a hamstring injury sustained in an Under-23s match, his return to action was delayed.
Brown is an exciting young player and his return to the side will be seen as a new signing for the team. However, he is likely to start on the substitute bench, after having been sidelined for over a year with a serious knee injury.