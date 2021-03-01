Andre Silva aware of Manchester United and Wolves transfer speculation

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva has said that he is aware of the speculation linking him with the likes of Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Portuguese joined Frankfurt on a permanent deal from AC Milan last summer following a season-long loan with the Bundesliga outfit.





The 25-year-old bagged 12 goals and four assists from 25 league games last season.

He has made a drastic improvement this term with 19 goals and three assists from just 21 matches.

Owing to this, he had grabbed the attention of some of Europe’s elite clubs, and United have been regularly linked with him.

Meanwhile, Wolves have also been credited with an interest, given several top-class Portuguese players are already within the club’s ranks.

In an interview with O Jogo, Silva said that he is aware of the rumours and they provide him with the motivation to work harder on the playing field.

He said: “I’ve heard rumours, but that is it. Rumours are rumours. At the end of this season, it’s something that gives me more motivation to work – it’s a sign that what I have accomplished has borne fruit, and the path has been good.”

It has been reported that Silva could be available for around €30m this summer, and the Portuguese believes he is worth more than that.

“Around €105 million?” he added. “I’m kidding. I think I heard €30m and something somewhere. When we sell our merchandise, we always increase the value a little bit.”

Sportslens view

Silva has had an impressive season with Frankfurt, and he is behind only Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski for the most goals scored across Europe’s top-five leagues.

He has been hugely influential in the club’s quest for Champions League football, where they are currently fourth with a three-point lead over Borussia Dortmund.

Should they miss out on the competition, they may be tempted to cash in on Silva, and both United and Wolves may be interested in him.

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial have shared the striker duties for United for most of the season, and the former was recently the preferred choice before his injury.

The 34-year-old has netted three times in his previous six league games, but he may only be a short-term solution for the Mancunian giants.

They require a genuine scoring striker who can lead the line for the next decade, and Silva could be an ideal fit as he may be available for a reasonable price.

Elsewhere, Wolves may want another striker despite landing Willian Jose from Real Sociedad in the last transfer window (on loan with the option to buy).

In the injury absence of Raul Jimenez, they have struggled to find a regular goalscorer. Jose has yet to find the back of the net in eight appearances.

Jimenez should return before the end of the campaign, but the club need another striker who can contribute goals consistently and potentially start alongside the Mexican.

