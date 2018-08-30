Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Andre Green leaves on loan, Aston Villa fans react

30 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa winger Andre Green has joined Portsmouth on loan for the remainder of the season.

The highly talented player will now look to continue his development with regular first-team football.

The arrivals of El Ghazi and Bolasie pushed him further down the pecking order at Villa Park and a loan move could be ideal for him.

However, the decision to send him out on loan has not gone down too well with the Aston Villa fans.

The Championship outfit have struggled in attack so far and some fans believe that Green could have been a useful option for the club instead of Adomah and the other underperforming players.

Steve Bruce is under a lot of pressure after a series of poor performances and it will be interesting to see if he can turn things around now.

Green’s departure on loan has certainly infuriated certain sections of the fan base and here is how they reacted to the news on Twitter earlier.

 

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com