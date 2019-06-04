Andre Gomes wants Everton move, informs friends

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has been linked with quite a few Premier League clubs this summer.
According to Daily Star, both Everton and West Ham are keen on the 25-year-old player.
Apparently, the Hammers have already made an effort to sign him. However, the player is keen on moving to Goodison Park.
Also, the report adds that he was informed his friends of his desire to join Everton next season.
Gomes spent the last season on loan at Everton and he managed to impress the fans and the manager. It is no surprise that he is looking to join them over the likes of West Ham.
He seemed really well settled at Goodison Park and he has regained his form and confidence as well.
A permanent move to Everton would be ideal for both parties. However, the Toffees will have to agree on a fee with the La Liga champions first.
Barcelona want around £30 million for their midfielder.
Everton certainly have the financial means to pull this off. It will be interesting to see if they make an offer for Gomes in the coming weeks.
The player was keen on getting the move sorted by now but there is no agreement with Barcelona yet.