Andre Gomes took advice of Lucas Digne before joining Everton

Everton signed three players from Barcelona during the summer transfer window. While Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne were signed permanently, Andre Gomes joined the Merseyside club on loan.
The former Valencia midfielder has told the Daily Star that former player Phil Neville and Digne convinced him that a move to Everton will be good for his career.
The 25-year-old enjoyed successful spells at Benfica and Valencia before moving to Barcelona in 2016. However, the Portugal international struggled at the Catalan club, and a move away from Camp Nou was always on the cards.
The former Benfica midfielder spoke to Neville and Digne, and both of them convinced him to make a move to the Premier League.
“Marco was very important for me – the way he spoke to me and the confidence he gave me. I spoke with him a few times before I made the decision,” Gomes said.
“I spoke with Phil Neville, too. I am good friends with him from my time at Valencia, and he played here and he knew how the club works.
“I spoke to Lucas Digne, too. He played with me in Barcelona, he signed two or three weeks before me and he gave me information about the club and the facilities.
Gomes was carrying injuries with him when he joined Everton, and as a result made a slow start at the Merseyside club. He has made two Premier League starts and has begun to show why he is so highly rated.
Everton will face Brighton and Hove Albion in their next match, and Gomes will be hoping to make his third start of the season.