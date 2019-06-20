Andre Gomes set to join Everton permanently

Everton are set to seal the signing of Andre Gomes from Barcelona soon.
According to Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside club have already agreed on a fee with the Spanish champions and the player has agreed to personal terms as well.
The report adds that Gomes will cost Everton a sum of £22m.
Everton are now looking to finalize the paperwork before they can announce the transfer.
Gomez’ arrival would be a major boost for the Toffees. The Portuguese midfielder was a key player for Marco Silva’s side last season and securing his long term future was a priority.
The midfielder will be glad to have put an end to his Barcelona nightmare now. He will be looking to build on his solid loan spell at Goodison last year.
Everton have already signed Lossl this summer and Gomes will be their second summer signing.
It will be interesting to see if they can improve their attacking options now.
Silva needs to add more pace and flair to his side. The likes of Walcott have regressed and they need to be upgraded on.
Furthermore, Everton are too reliant on Richarlison for goals and they need to bring in another quality striker.