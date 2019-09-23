Andre Gomes sends message to Everton fans and players following Sheffield loss

Everton suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Sheffield United at Goodison Park on Saturday, seeing their run of six straight Premier League home victories come to an end.
An own goal from Yerry Mina and Lys Mousset’s late strike condemned the Toffees to their third loss of the campaign, and things could get worse with Manchester City – who put eight goals past Watford on the same day – visiting at the weekend.
Despite enjoying 70% of the possession, playing 12 corners and registering 16 shots, Everton weren’t clinical in front of goal and did lack purpose in the final third, with only three of their shots hitting the target.
Manager Marco Silva’s side were tipped to challenge for a top-six finish heading into the new Premier League season, but have found themselves struggling.
Everton’s away form has been poor and they have scored just five league goals thus far.
Injuries to midfield duo Jean-Philippe Gbamin and André Gomes have robbed the Goodison Park outfit of their defensive strength in the middle of the park, and they could be handed a massive injury boost ahead of City’s visit.
The Portuguese failed a fitness test ahead of last weekend’s defeat to Bournemouth because of a rib injury, but could feature at the weekend.
Gomes is as disappointed as everybody else with Everton’s back-to-back losses, and has sent this message to the fans and players on Twitter:
🔵Time to be together 👊🏻#COYB #GoToffees pic.twitter.com/ldhDeEUvEi
— André Gomes (@aftgomes) September 21, 2019