Andre Gomes says he isn’t playing his best football yet at Everton

Barcelona loanee Andre Gomes has been in sublime form since arriving Goodison Park on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window.
The 25-year-old has played in all of Everton’s last eight league games and has since become a regular fixture in manager Marco Silva’s lineup.
It remains to be seen if the Toffees will be able to secure Gomes’ signature on a permanent basis going forward, but the Portugal international is clearly enjoying playing football following his Barcelona struggles.
Nevertheless, the midfielder believes he’s yet to start playing his best football, and should he keep improving at this rate, he is sure to become frighteningly better.
“I’m enjoying football again,” Gomes told Sky Sports.
“I can’t say I’m playing my best football, because I don’t want to put pressure or walls [on my potential].
“I just want to get better physically, to give the best performances that I can.”
The Euros 2016 winner was a revelation during his Valencia days, but he couldn’t quite live up to the expectations at a star-studded Barcelona side.
Gomes’ form is surely beginning to attract other Premier League sides, and Everton could face a fierce battle in order to hold on to their man on a permanent basis.
Silva’s side are seventh in the table following six wins, six draws and four losses, and despite registering just one assist thus far, the Portuguese has played a huge role in Everton’s increased fortunes, and they can only hope he remains at the club beyond next summer.