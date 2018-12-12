Andre Gomes says Everton are like a family

Andre Gomes joined Everton in the summer transfer window on loan from Barcelona, and the Toffees are reportedly keen to sign him on a permanent deal.
The 25-year-old missed the opening few matches through injuries, but he has shown his class once he returned to first team action.
The Portuguese midfielder has made eight Premier League starts for the Toffees under Marco Silva, and has registered one assist already.
Gomes is a terrific midfielder and signing him on a permanent deal would be a massive boost for Everton.
The former Valencia midfielder may have given a potential boost to Everton by stating that it’s an honour to play for the Merseyside club.
He further added that he feels like a ‘family’ at Everton and he is ‘really comfortable’ playing for his new club.
“I am feeling really comfortable here,” Gomes said, as quoted by The Mirror. “We are like a family and it is a huge pleasure and honour to be here and playing for this badge.”
Well, his latest comments should excite the Everton fans. Although he didn’t comment on his future plans, he has clearly professed his love for the club.
Gomes has added a different dimension to this Everton side. He brings quality in the midfield, and Silva definitely will try his best to sign him permanently.
Everton find themselves seventh in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester United after 16 games.