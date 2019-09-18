Andre Gomes reveals why he signed for Everton

Everton signed Andre Gomes permanently from Barcelona during the summer transfer window.
The 26-year-old joined the Toffees last summer on loan and impressed heavily under Marco Silva. When the opportunity came before him to make his move permanent, he didn’t hesitate.
Everton paid a handsome fee of £22m for his signature during the summer, and the club will hope that the Portuguese international will justify his price-tag.
In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Gomes has revealed that Everton fans are the main reason why he left Barcelona to join them.
Gomes made 78 appearances for the Catalan giants since moving from Valencia. Although he struggled for regular games in his second season at the club, he could have easily stayed on and fought for his place.
Instead, he chose to join Everton permanently. The former Benfica midfielder has revealed that he got tremendous support from the Toffees fans during his loan spell at Goodison Park which influenced his decision to join the Merseyside club during the summer.
“The fans were 80 per cent of the reason I signed for Everton from Barcelona this summer after a year on loan. They made me feel wanted. It was a really good connection. Maybe I felt I needed that,” he said to the Daily Mail.
Everton fans will surely love his comments. Gomes is a key player for Silva’s side, and he is a favourite among the fans.
The Toffees have made a sluggish start to the season, having lost two games already, picking up seven points. They need to improve their away form if they are serious about getting into the top six this season.