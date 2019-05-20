Andre Gomes prefers to join Tottenham instead of Everton

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has been linked with a move this summer.
The 25-year-old Portuguese is up for grabs and the likes of Everton and Spurs are thought to be interested.
According to Daily Mirror’s print edition (via HITC), Gomes prefers to join Tottenham this summer.
The midfielder was on loan at Everton this past season and he managed to impress in the Premier League.
Marco Silva wants to sign him permanently and Gomes’ preference for Tottenham will be disappointing for the Toffees.
However, it is easy to understand why the player wants to play for the Londoners. Tottenham are in the Champions League and they are fighting for the biggest trophies right now.
Everton, on the other hand, are still rebuilding and they will need a lot of time to reach Tottenham’s level.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to secure the transfer now.
He should prove to be a quality addition to Tottenham’s midfield. They need a creative central midfielder like him.
Some of the Spurs fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Mirror’s report. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
We really need a signing
— Anto™Spurs (@KunguSankale) May 19, 2019
— Jason Helms (@jasonlhelms17) May 19, 2019
NO . NO and here’s the hat-trick NO
Bang Average , will not improve us . Plz unless he is 2nd choice absolutely no.
I really hope Poch doesn’t actually think this Barcelona reject will improve us .
BANG Average , I’d hoped he would’ve favoured a move back to Everton.
— 40winks__ (@SpursTransfer10) May 19, 2019
not a hard decision, like Monaco to Slough!
— Temerity! 🇬🇧 (@KeithMcClean2) May 19, 2019
Still no thank you
— Carlos blanco (@Chalkywhite1974) May 19, 2019