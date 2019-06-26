Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Andre Gomes posts message on Twitter after signing for Everton

26 June, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours

After a lot of transfer speculation, Everton have finally landed Andre Gomes from Barcelona.

The Toffees confirmed yesterday that they have signed the 25-year-old midfielder from Barcelona on a permanent deal.

The Portugal international joined the Merseyside side club on loan last summer, and had a successful spell at Goodison Park.

He played 29 times in all competitions while on loan with the Toffees, scoring one goal.

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur were also reportedly interested in signing Gomes, but Everton was always Gomes’s first choice.

According to a report from BBC Sport, Everton have paid £22m to secure the signing of the former Valencia midfielder.

Andre Gomes has said that it was an easy decision for him to join Everton. He took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction:

Some Everton fans quickly responded to his tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Gomes has become the club’s second signing of the summer after Everton signed Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a free transfer.

