Andre Gomes posts message on Twitter after signing for Everton

After a lot of transfer speculation, Everton have finally landed Andre Gomes from Barcelona.
The Toffees confirmed yesterday that they have signed the 25-year-old midfielder from Barcelona on a permanent deal.
The Portugal international joined the Merseyside side club on loan last summer, and had a successful spell at Goodison Park.
He played 29 times in all competitions while on loan with the Toffees, scoring one goal.
West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur were also reportedly interested in signing Gomes, but Everton was always Gomes’s first choice.
According to a report from BBC Sport, Everton have paid £22m to secure the signing of the former Valencia midfielder.
Andre Gomes has said that it was an easy decision for him to join Everton. He took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction:
I’m home and I can’t wait to start a new chapter with the Blues! 💙#COYB #EvertonFC @Everton https://t.co/rH3azDQpHJ
— André Gomes (@aftgomes) June 25, 2019
Some Everton fans quickly responded to his tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Key word : Home !
💙💙💙
— Faye (@Tinkerbella0719) June 25, 2019
Great signing 💙
— John Geraghty (@jgero1) June 26, 2019
So delighted with this news!!
— Alison Kelly (@alisunlight) June 26, 2019
Great news , looking forward to the new season 💙💙💙💙👏👏👏👏👏
— donna riddell (@1965_donna) June 25, 2019
Welcome home buddy UTFT!!
— Ian Butchard (@ianb719) June 25, 2019
You properly love us don’t you André 😂 can’t wait to see you bossing the midfield again next season! #COYB
— Andy Forsyth (@Andy_Forsyth) June 25, 2019
Brilliant, great player and gentleman too
— marcosilva (@MagooMr12) June 25, 2019
Gomes has become the club’s second signing of the summer after Everton signed Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a free transfer.