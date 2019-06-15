Andre Gomes one step away from joining Everton

Everton are close to signing Andre Gomes on a permanent deal.
According to Sport (translated by SportWitness), the player is one step away from joining the Premier League club.
The report adds that Gomes is determined to sign for the Toffees despite interest from other clubs.
The player is expected to cost around €30m with Barcelona not looking to reduce their asking price.
Gomes was on loan at Everton last season and he managed to impress the fans and the manager. Signing him on a permanent basis is a no brainer for the Merseyside outfit.
The Portuguese midfielder was a key player for Marco Silva last season and he will help the side progress next year as well.
Gomes needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Everton can provide him with that opportunity. His desire to join them is completely understandable.
The fans will be delighted to know that the 25-year-old is keen on the move. It will be interesting to see if the Toffees can wrap up the formalities in the coming weeks now.
Everton will want to challenge for the European places next season and they will need quality players like Gomes in order to do so.