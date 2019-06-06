Andre Gomes has decided to join Everton permanently

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has decided that he wants to join Everton this summer.
The player was a target for West Ham and Tottenham as well but he has chosen to turn down their advances.
According to The Times, he is ready to join the Toffees permanently.
The 25-year-old was on loan at Goodison Park this past season and he had a very impressive campaign with them. It is no surprise that he is looking to stay at the club.
Marco Silva helped him regain his form and confidence. Staying at Everton is the best for his career right now.
He needs to play regular first-team football and Everton can provide him with that opportunity.
Also, Gomes is adored by the Everton fans and that can only help him mentally.
The report claims that Gomes is valued at around £27 million and Everton are now set to open talks for him with the La Liga giants.
It will be interesting to see if they can complete the signing soon.
Some of the Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
