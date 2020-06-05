Ancelotti requests Everton to sign Adam Marušić from Lazio

Everton are keen on signing Adam Marusic from Lazio this summer.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sportwitness), Carlo Ancelotti has requested the Toffees to sign Marusic.

Apparently, French outfit PSG are keen on the right back as well.

Ancelotti has seen Marusic up close during his time in Italy and he wants the Lazio player to improve Everton’s back line.

Marusic is impressive going forward as well and he will add a new dimension to Everton’s game.

The likes of Coleman and Baines have been excellent servants for Everton but they are past their peak and the club needs to bring in younger and better full backs.

Everton have already signed a top quality left back in Digne and it seems that Ancelotti wants Marusic as the other full back.

The Toffees signed Sidibe on loan from Monaco this season but given the fact that they are chasing Marusic, it is safe to assume that Sidibe hasn’t quite impressed Ancelotti.

It will be interesting to see if Everton submit an offer for the Serie A ace now.

The 27-year-old player is thought to be valued at around €15m and Everton certainly have the means to afford him.

However, they must move quickly in order to beat PSG to his signature.