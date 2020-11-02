Ancelotti heaps praise on Isco, would be a great signing for Everton

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has lavished praise on the Real Madrid midfielder Isco recently.

The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu and he has been linked with a move away from Los Blancos.





The Italian manager was asked about links with the attacking midfielder after his side’s 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday but he chose to remain coy on the matter.

He said: “Isco is a fantastic player and [I have] a fantastic memory of him but now I am not, honestly, focused there. I am focused on an important week we are going to have to recover players and to be well prepared for the game against United.”

Recently, Everton signed James Rodriguez from Real Madrid and it will be interesting to see if he makes a move to bring Isco to Goodison Park as well in the future.

Ancelotti has worked with the Spanish midfielder during his time at Real Madrid and he knows the player well. Isco needs to resurrect his career with regular football and a move to Everton might be ideal for him.

Rodriguez has made a fantastic impact at Everton since his move to England and Isco could have a similar contribution if he manages to adapt to the Premier League.

Isco has shown his quality for Spain and Real Madrid in the past and he needs a manager who will trust in his ability and give him the chance to play regularly. Once he regains his form and confidence, he could be a very useful option for Everton.

He could add flair, technique and creativity to the side. He can play in a midfield three or as the number ten. He has the flair to fill in as a wide player as well if needed.

It will be interesting to see how Isco’s situation develops at Real Madrid over the next few months. A January move seems quite unlikely and the player might have to wait until the end of the season to sort out his future.

Isco made just 23 appearances for Real Madrid in the league last year and so far he has played 177 minutes for them in the league. It is evident that he is not a key player for them.

At 28, he needs to be a regular starter if he wants to achieve his true potential. If Real Madrid cannot provide him with the platform he needs, a summer exit should be one of his top priorities.