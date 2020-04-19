Amazon could help Tottenham land Gareth Bale this summer

Amazon are thought to be in talks with Tottenham to secure the naming rights for their newly built stadium.
As per Sport, if the negotiation is successful it could hand Spurs a massive boost in the transfer market.
The cash injection would not only allow the Londoners to keep their best player Harry Kane, but it would also allow them to sign their dream target, Gareth Bale.
Sport believe that Bale is a dream for the Tottenham leaders. Perhaps Levy is keen on bringing him back to the club.
Bale has fallen out of favour at Bernabeu and a return to Spurs would help him resurrect his career.
He was one of the best players in the league before leaving for Spain and he could make a world of difference to the Spurs side.
On his day, the 83-cap Welsh international is a world-class player and he could help Mourinho’s men bridge the gap with the likes of City and Liverpool.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Almost every club has incurred a financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year and that is likely to affect the transfer dealings this summer.
Spurs need that extra bit of economic boost to sign their top targets this summer. They will be hoping to secure a lucrative deal with Amazon now.