Ally McCoist urges Steven Gerrard not to swap Rangers for Newcastle United

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been linked with the Newcastle United job with Rafa Benitez leaving at the end of the month after both parties couldn’t agree to terms of a new deal.

The Magpies want a younger boss and they see Gerrard as a suitable successor to Rafa given the job he has done at Rangers since taking over last summer.

However, it remains to be seen if the Light Blues boss, who has also been linked with Derby County, would be keen on the opportunity to work in the Premier League.

Gerrard has insisted he wants to continue the exciting project at Rangers, and former Gers striker and manager Ally McCoist has urged him to turn down Newcastle as they aren’t bigger than the Ibrox outfit despite playing in a bigger league.

Stopping Celtic from dominating the Scottish domestic scene remains Gerrard’s top priority heading into next season, and the Liverpool legend is already making plans to boost his squad ahead of the herculean task ahead.

