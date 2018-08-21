Ally McCoist thinks Rangers can challenge for the title this season

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist believes that his former club can challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season.
The BT Sport pundit said that Rangers have improved a lot under Steven Gerrard and their physical style of play will make them hard to beat. McCoist went on to praise the likes of Katic, Goldson and McGregor as well.
He said: “I’m not getting carried away. It’s far too early to get carried away. You have to be honest, though, and say the improvement is there for everybody to see. Really pleased with the two centre-backs and obviously Allan McGregor. They look a lot more street wise. They look physical, they look harder to beat. At this moment in time, it is a long way off, but yes [Rangers can challenge Celtic].”
Steven Gerrard’s side have had a very good start to the season and therefore it is no surprise that the pundits are expecting them to challenge for the league.
However, it is still early days and Rangers will need to stay focused for now. They are unbeaten under Gerrard’s management so far and the Scottish side will need to maintain that level of consistency.
Celtic are used to winning trophies in the recent years but the Rangers players do not have that winning experience. They will need to bridge that gap with determination and hard work.
Rangers were not expected to win the league at the start of the season and if they manage to challenge Celtic, the fans will be delighted. The Rangers faithful are already impressed with the progress under Gerrard.