Ally McCoist raves about Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans

Glasgow Rangers legend Ally McCoist has showered praise on Ibrox club midfielder Graham Dorrans for his performance in the Europa League clash.
The Gers remained unbeaten in their European campaign this season after managing a 2-2 draw against Villarreal away from home on Thursday night.
The Rangers legend was impressed with the pass from Dorrans that almost fed in Scott Arfield to earn the Gers a win against Villarreal.
“Brilliant play from Dorrans,” said McCoist on BT Sport’s website. “Watch the vision here, with his left foot. that’s a sensational pass.”
The 31-year-old joined Rangers in 2017, signed by Pedro Caixinha, but was restricted to 20 starts last season with injury restricting his appearances.
He made his first appearance since May as a late substitute against the La Liga giants, and nearly made an instant impact with a superb pass.
Dorrans replaced full-back Borna Barisic on 85 minutes on Thursday, and the Scotland international split the Villarreal defence with a great run and pass that nearly resulted in a goal.
Dorrans is a fantastic player and he could be a key asset for Steven Gerrard’s side. His quality and experience will make Rangers a strong force in the Scottish Premiership this season.