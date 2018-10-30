Alli extends Tottenham contract

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Dele Alli has signed a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2024. Alli was being linked with a move away from Spurs by leading pundits earlier this year, but his long-term future looks to be with the Lilywhites.
The midfielder joined Spurs from MK Dons in 2015 and has gone on to make 153 appearances in all competitions for the London outfit, scoring and creating 89 goals. He’s also been named in the PFA Team of the Year on two occasions while also twice-winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
It’s good news for Mauricio Pochettino, with the Tottenham manager tying down the club’s most talented players for the long-term. It’s also great news for supporters who may have been worried that top performers could jump ship if the club fails to win a major trophy.
Alli has been a fantastic servant in his three years at the club, resulting in 31 caps for the England national team as reward for his domestic form. The 22-year-old contributed 19 goals in 33 league games in his debut season at Tottenham, 27 goals in 37 the following campaign and 20 in 36 last season.
Stats from Transfermarkt.