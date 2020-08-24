Allan Saint-Maximin sends message to Jeff Hendrick as he joins Newcastle United

Newcastle United have completed the signing of former Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick, and the Republic of Ireland international is joining on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old was also reportedly wanted by AC Milan, but he has joined the Magpies on a free and will help boost their options in the middle of the park.





Hendrick is Newcastle’s second arrival of the summer transfer window after goalkeeper Mark Gillespie arrived from Motherwell on a free transfer earlier in the transfer window.

While he isn’t the type of marquee addition Magpies fans were dreaming of after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund were linked with a £300 million takeover, the Irishman brings Premier League quality and experience to the table having played 122 top-flight games for Burnley.

It will be interesting to see how he fares going forward, and Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has reacted thus to his arrival on Twitter:

Welcome 🤝 — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) August 24, 2020

Toons boss Steve Bruce has been a long-term admirer of Hendrick, and he is delighted to have finally gotten his man.

The midfielder is a good passer of the ball capable of playing as a central midfielder, on the right of midfield and as an attacking midfielder behind the striker, and that versatility will come handy at St. James’ Park.